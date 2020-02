BANGKOK, Feb 26 (TNA) – A Chinese man and his Thai nominee have been arrested for illegally money lending via the application “Bahtloan.”

Tan Huan Yu and his Thai accomplice Jamjuree Tanpan were found to have used a condominium in Bangkok as their office to operate the lending service since last year.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

