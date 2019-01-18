Crackdown on Loan Sharks Continues in Northeast





UBON RATCHATHANI, Jan 17 (TNA) – Thai police have seized assets worth more than 900 million baht in another massive operation to crackdown loan sharks in six northeastern provinces.

Police on Wednesday announced the results of the latest anti-loan shark operation in six northeastern provinces, in which they searched 36 locations belonging to 20 loan shark gangs.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



