Thai Baht coins

Thai Baht coins. Photo: anan2523 (Pixabay).

Isan

Crackdown on Loan Sharks Continues in Northeast

By TN / January 18, 2019

UBON RATCHATHANI, Jan 17 (TNA) – Thai police have seized assets worth more than 900 million baht in another massive operation to crackdown loan sharks in six northeastern provinces.

Police on Wednesday announced the results of the latest anti-loan shark operation in six northeastern provinces, in which they searched 36 locations belonging to 20 loan shark gangs.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close