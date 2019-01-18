Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers

Bomb blast injures police on teacher-protection duty

PATTANI: A bomb blast seriously injured two policemen on teacher-protection duty in Nong Chik district on Friday morning.

The bomb was detonated on the side of a road teachers use regularly to travel to school in Ban Tha Yalo of tambon Tuyong about 7.55am.

