Dead whales on Songkhla beaches

By TN / January 18, 2019

The remains of two young Omura whales were separately found on Songkhla’s beaches. They were probably from the same herd.

On Thursday, Pak Tae Ra villagers in Ranote district alerted a regional maritime research centre that a big whale was found on the beach.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

