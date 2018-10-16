Rare whale shark and baby spotted in Surat Thani

SURAT THANI, 16 October 2018 (NNT) – The rare sight of a mother whale shark swimming alongside its baby was captured on a camera by a marine conservationist in Ang Thong National Marine Park, Surat Thani province.
The animals were seen swimming close to Ko Wua Ta Lab Island to the south of Ang Thong Archipelago. Mr. Surat Saengthong , an officer from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, found the whale shark and its baby on Monday when he was traveling in a long-tailed boat through the marine park.
Full story: NNT
Reporter : Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
