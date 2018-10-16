Phang-nga tour operators boycott visits to Similan-Surin islands to protest against new restrictions





About 50 tour operators in the southern province of Phang-nga have agreed to suspend boat trips to Similan-Surin islands in the Andaman sea for Monday and Tuesday to protest against the decision of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation to limit the number of visitors to 3,850 a day, including 525 scuba divers.

The limitation of visitors will come into force on when the two islands reopen to tourists after several months of closure during the monsoon season.

By Thai PBS World

