Czech Arrested On Koh Tao After Overstaying Visa 6 Years

SURAT THANI — A european man was arrested and charged Monday with overstaying his visa for six years on Koh Tao.
As part of a nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants, police arrested Czech national J. R., 47, who had overstayed his tourist visa more than 2,000 days. The operation was led by Col. Wanchana Boworaboon of Surat Thani immigration police.
khaosodenglish.com
By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich
Khaosod English
