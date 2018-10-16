Body of boy, 8, found in Chao Phraya in Pathum Thani

The body of a boy was found floating on the Chao Phraya River in Pathum Thani on Tuesday morning.
Wanphen Charoenna, 67, driver of a shuttle boat spotted the body at a pier in Tambon Bang Proke in Muang district at 6am and called police.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
