Body of boy, 8, found in Chao Phraya in Pathum Thani

By TN / October 16, 2018

The body of a boy was found floating on the Chao Phraya River in Pathum Thani on Tuesday morning.

Wanphen Charoenna, 67, driver of a shuttle boat spotted the body at a pier in Tambon Bang Proke in Muang district at 6am and called police.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

