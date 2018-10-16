Government Complex in Chaeng Watthana, Bangkok
Armed driver in road-rage incident at government complex

By TN / October 16, 2018

A hot-headed motorist pulled a gun and pointed it angrily at a following vehicle during an unexplained road-rage incident inside the grounds of the government complex on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok’s Laksi district.

The incident was videoed and posted on a Facebook page titled hia khab rod (water lizard driving a car) on Monday. Voices were muted in the dashboard camera clip, which was dated last Wednesday afternoon.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

