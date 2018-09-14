155 motorcyclists in Pathum Thani arrested for modifying bikes for racing





Police arrested 155 motorcyclists for illegally modifying their bikes for road racing in a joint forces operation in Pathum Thani on Thursday night.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy tourist police chief, told a press conference at 1am on Friday at the Klong Lung district office that 161 illegally modified motorcycles had been seized.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article