Main Taxi stand of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
Bangkok

Suvarnabhumi guarantees taxi service amid rally threat

By TN / September 14, 2018

The Suvarnabhumi airport chief has shrugged off a strike threat by a group of taxi drivers unhappy with a two-tier surcharge, saying he could guarantee the service would not be disrupted.

Suvarnabhumi deputy general manager Kittipong Kittikajorn on Friday said the taxi service at Thailand’s gateway would continue normally amid reports that a group of drivers would call a strike for an increase in the extra charge.

