Taxi drivers to descend on Transport Ministry demanding fare hike

By TN / September 6, 2018

About 100 taxi drivers are planning to mass at the Transport Ministry next month to demand an increase in the fare structure and a ban on Grab and other foreign ride-hailing services.

Worapol Kaemkhunthod, president of a professional taxi drivers association, said the protest would culminate with a four-point petition being submitted to Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

