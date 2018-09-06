Taxi drivers to descend on Transport Ministry demanding fare hike





About 100 taxi drivers are planning to mass at the Transport Ministry next month to demand an increase in the fare structure and a ban on Grab and other foreign ride-hailing services.

Worapol Kaemkhunthod, president of a professional taxi drivers association, said the protest would culminate with a four-point petition being submitted to Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

