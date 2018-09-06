PM says there will be no cabinet reshuffle





BANGKOK, 6th August 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and other members of the cabinet have insisted there will be no cabinet reshuffle as rumored.

Gen Prayut said the Cabinet would not be reshuffled while Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya claimed the premier himself had never discussed the matter with him.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

