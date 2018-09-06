Government House of Thailand in Bangkok
PM says there will be no cabinet reshuffle

By TN / September 6, 2018

BANGKOK, 6th August 2018 (NNT) – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and other members of the cabinet have insisted there will be no cabinet reshuffle as rumored.

Gen Prayut said the Cabinet would not be reshuffled while Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya claimed the premier himself had never discussed the matter with him.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

