Kamishirataki station in Hokkaido
Asia

Two People Killed, All Power Plants Shut Down in Japan’s Hokkaido After Quake

By TN / September 6, 2018

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Two people died because of the earthquake in Hokkaido, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake was registered at 18:08 GMT Wednesday some 67 kilometers (42 miles) from the city of Sapporo on Hokkaido Island. The quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 37 kilometers.

“Two people were killed in the earthquake in Hokkaido,” Suga told a news conference in Tokyo.

In addition, 125 people are injured and 39 are missing.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close