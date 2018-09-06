Two People Killed, All Power Plants Shut Down in Japan’s Hokkaido After Quake





TOKYO (Sputnik) – Two people died because of the earthquake in Hokkaido, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake was registered at 18:08 GMT Wednesday some 67 kilometers (42 miles) from the city of Sapporo on Hokkaido Island. The quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 37 kilometers.

“Two people were killed in the earthquake in Hokkaido,” Suga told a news conference in Tokyo.

In addition, 125 people are injured and 39 are missing.

