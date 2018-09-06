Asian highway Route AH1, AH2 and Thailand Route 32 in Ayutthaya
Man shot dead, one badly hurt, by gunmen in Ayutthaya

September 6, 2018

AYUTTHAYA: One man was killed and another badly wounded when gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on their car in Bang Pahan district early Thursday morning. Two other men in the car were unharmed.

The shooting occurred near kilometre marker 32 on northbound Asia Highway near a bridge across the Lop Buri River in tambon Ton Phor Samton, Pol Col Anek Pongsawat, chief of Bang Pahan police station, said. It was reported to police about 5am.

