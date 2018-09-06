No release of polluted water found at recycling plant in Chachoengsao





CHACHOENGSAO, 6th September 2018 (NNT) – Authorities in Chachoengsao province have inspected a recycling plant for plastic bottles, after residents filed complaints over its alleged dumping of polluted water into natural waterways, but no evidence of such an act was found.

The inspection was carried out at the recycling factory of Okit Group Limited Partnership in the capital district of Chachoengsao, by officials from the Bang Phai Subdistrict Administrative Organization and the 11th Infantry Division. Local villagers earlier alleged that the plant released contaminated water and garbage into the adjacent canal and caused unpleasant odors, loud noise and air pollution in the community.

