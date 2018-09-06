US Police Ford Explorer patrol cruiser
Two Thai students found dead in Seattle apartment

By TN / September 6, 2018

Two Thai female students were found dead in their apartment in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday morning but police said they were not looking for any suspects.

The Seattle Police Department website said the case was being investigated.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

