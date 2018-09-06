Elon Musk launches new attack on British cave diver





Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has once again attacked the British cave diver who helped rescue the Wild Boars soccer team trapped in Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai almost two months ago, calling him a “child rapist.”

In an email to BuzzFeed News, Musk launched a third attack on cave diver Vernon Unsworth, who called Musk’s idea to rescue the trapped boys and their coach with a miniature submarine a “PR stunt,” according to CNBC.

By Thai PBS World

