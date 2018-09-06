Airmen from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command meet with Thai military officials and a Thai engineering company in Chiang Rai
News

Elon Musk launches new attack on British cave diver

By TN / September 6, 2018

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has once again attacked the British cave diver who helped rescue the Wild Boars soccer team trapped in Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai almost two months ago, calling him a “child rapist.”

In an email to BuzzFeed News, Musk launched a third attack on cave diver Vernon Unsworth, who called Musk’s idea to rescue the trapped boys and their coach with a miniature submarine a “PR stunt,” according to CNBC.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close