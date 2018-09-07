Phuket drug suspect dead after police shootout

PHUKET: A drug suspect is dead after a shootout with police in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, late yesterday afternoon (Sept 5).
Lt Col Kittipoom Thinthalang from Thalang Police was notified of the shooting 5:30pm and soon arrived at the scene, in front of a khao gaeng restaurant on Thepkrasattri Rd in, Moo 1 Srisoonthorn, to find Srisoonthorn Municipality rescue workers performing CPR on the suspect, Pisit Boonsing, 34, a resident registered as living at in Moo 2, Srisoonthorn.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
