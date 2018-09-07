Guns blazing in Chiang Mai, huge drug haul seized





Border Patrol police engaged in a shootout with drug traffickers in Chiang Mai on Thursday night. At least one of the bad guys was wounded, but all eluded capture.

The police had to settle for a haul of 4.4 million methamphetamine pills and 97 kilograms of crystal meth.

By The Nation

