Thai Border Patrol Police uniform
Chiang Mai

Guns blazing in Chiang Mai, huge drug haul seized

By TN / September 7, 2018

Border Patrol police engaged in a shootout with drug traffickers in Chiang Mai on Thursday night. At least one of the bad guys was wounded, but all eluded capture.

The police had to settle for a haul of 4.4 million methamphetamine pills and 97 kilograms of crystal meth.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close