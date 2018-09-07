Thai police station
Pattaya

Japanese man arrested for 20-year theft-spree in Japan

By TN / September 7, 2018

Japanese national Hiroyuki Goto, 40, a frequent visitor to Thailand, has been arrested in Chon Buri province and will be extradited to Japan to face charges of stealing luxury-brand products worth 50 million yen from city apartments in a crime spree lasting 20 years.

Pol Maj Gen Itthipol Itthisanronnachai, deputy commissioner of immigration police, said on Thursday that Mr Goto was arrested on Aug 27 in response to a request from Japanese police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close