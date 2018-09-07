Japanese man arrested for 20-year theft-spree in Japan





Japanese national Hiroyuki Goto, 40, a frequent visitor to Thailand, has been arrested in Chon Buri province and will be extradited to Japan to face charges of stealing luxury-brand products worth 50 million yen from city apartments in a crime spree lasting 20 years.

Pol Maj Gen Itthipol Itthisanronnachai, deputy commissioner of immigration police, said on Thursday that Mr Goto was arrested on Aug 27 in response to a request from Japanese police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

