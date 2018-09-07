Thai police and soldiers inspecting an area in Bangkok
Soldiers Raid Homes For Black Shirts, Abduct 2 Women: Watchdog

By TN / September 7, 2018

BANGKOK — Soldiers have detained two women without charge after searching their homes for T-shirts they had purchased, and one remained unreachable Friday, a civil rights group said.

It’s unclear why the soldiers targeted the pair, though their families said the men searched the women’s homes for black T-shirts they had recently bought online, according to Sorawut Wongsaranon of Thai Lawyer for Human Rights.

