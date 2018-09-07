Soldiers Raid Homes For Black Shirts, Abduct 2 Women: Watchdog





BANGKOK — Soldiers have detained two women without charge after searching their homes for T-shirts they had purchased, and one remained unreachable Friday, a civil rights group said.

It’s unclear why the soldiers targeted the pair, though their families said the men searched the women’s homes for black T-shirts they had recently bought online, according to Sorawut Wongsaranon of Thai Lawyer for Human Rights.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article