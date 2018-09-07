Rapid-transit train of State Railway of Thailand
Isan

Korat man killed by train after saying goodbye on Facebook

By TN / September 7, 2018

The mutilated body of a 29-year-old man, who posted a goodbye message on Facebook, was found on the tracks near the Ban Khok Phet railway station in Tambon Muang Khong in Khong district early on Friday.

Khong police were alerted to the death of Suthat Wanglomklang, 29, at 12.24am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close