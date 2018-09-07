Korat man killed by train after saying goodbye on Facebook





The mutilated body of a 29-year-old man, who posted a goodbye message on Facebook, was found on the tracks near the Ban Khok Phet railway station in Tambon Muang Khong in Khong district early on Friday.

Khong police were alerted to the death of Suthat Wanglomklang, 29, at 12.24am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article