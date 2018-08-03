Women’s groups cry foul over men-only police job posting





Three women’s rights groups are urging the Office of the Ombudsman to rule on the validity of a move by Royal Thai Police to accept only male applicants for investigator positions.

In the eyes of the advocates, the move is clearly sexual discrimination.

Full story: The Nation

By Khanittha Thepphajorn

The Nation

