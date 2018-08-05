Mercidez Benz bus with O404 chassis
Tour bus flips in Surat Thani, injuring 15

By TN / August 5, 2018

SURAT THANI: Fifteen passengers were injured when a tour bus heading from Bangkok to Phuket overturned in Khirirat Nikhom district of this southern province on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred at about 4.15am at kilometre marker 45 near Ban Khlong Khan in tambon Tham Niap.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUPAPONG CHAOLAN
BANGKOK POST

