Fire at Chiang Mai post office





A fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out on Sunday morning at the one-storey post office building of the San Khamphaeng branch in Chiang Mai province, the local precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Chuwit Kongkaew said.

The fire, which occurred at around 7am, took fire-fighters 30 minutes to put out at the two-year-old building, which was used for separating letters and packages.

Full story: The Nation

By Watcharapong Jingkhaojai

The Nation

