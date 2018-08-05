Royal Thai Mail post box
Chiang Mai

Fire at Chiang Mai post office

By TN / August 5, 2018

A fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, broke out on Sunday morning at the one-storey post office building of the San Khamphaeng branch in Chiang Mai province, the local precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Chuwit Kongkaew said.

The fire, which occurred at around 7am, took fire-fighters 30 minutes to put out at the two-year-old building, which was used for separating letters and packages.

