Illegal African migrants selling fake goods in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
News

American tourist injured after being brutally attacked by African migrants in Barcelona

By TN / August 5, 2018

An American tourist was injured Wednesday after being brutally attacked by illegal African vendors in the Plaza de Catalunya, in Barcelona. According to police sources, the tourist defended a woman who was being harassed by the Africans.

The Emergency Medical System attended the tourist in the place and moved it in a less serious condition to the Hospital Clínic, from where it has already been discharged as indicated by the Catalan police. The spokesman of then Guàrdia Urbana, explained the tourist defended a woman who was being rebuked by the handlers after she recriminated that she could not go with a baby cart through the bazaar that was on the ground. One of the migrants struck the tourist “with the buckle of a belt as a whip” and “cut off the femoral artery”, which caused him “a deep wound and arterial bleeding of unknown prognosis”.

The Barcelona City Council confirmed on Thursday that there was a fight between an American tourist, who was transferred to an hospital, and illegal African street vendors. The police are investigating the case.

-TN

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close