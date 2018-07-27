600 Migrants Break Through Spanish Border in Morocco Using “Flamethrowers”





About 800 migrants attempted to cross the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta through a high fence; while 602 of them succeeded, 15 law enforcement officers were injured in the clashes, the Civil Guard of Spain reports.

Five of the injured law enforcement officers were taken to hospital.

Migrants made an attempt to cross a seven-meter high fence separating Morocco from Spain, at 6:35 a.m. They threw stones, sticks, Molotov cocktails, feces and hashish at law enforcement representatives and used sprays as flamethrowers. The migrants tried to cut the barbed wire on the fence with scissors and hammers.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article