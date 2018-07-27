Xiaomi announces next-generation Android One smartphones Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite





MADRID, Spain, 24 July 2018—Global technology leader Xiaomi expanded its Android One lineup today with the introduction of Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite, which feature powerful photography capabilities and a host of notable upgrades from the previous generation. Starting from €179 in Spain, the two devices encapsulate Xiaomi’s commitment to offering amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

The wildly successful Mi A1 launched in September last year as Xiaomi’s first Android One device. The two new devices announced today are set to take its Android One series to a whole new level, especially with the exceptional photography experience they offer.

Mi A2 is a photography powerhouse by sporting a 12MP + 20MP rear AI dual camera and a 20MP front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 660 SoC with the powerful Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE). The slightly smaller Mi A2 Lite is a great value package with a 12MP + 5MP rear AI dual camera and a 4,000mAh large battery. As a benefit of the Android One partnership both devices will have unlimited high quality photo storage with Google Photos to ensure users will never have to worry about running out of photo storage.

