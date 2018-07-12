12 companies interested in making films based on Tham Luang rescue





At least 12 companies have so far shown interest in making movies or documentary based on the incredible rescue of the 12 Moo Pa Academy footballers and their coach from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district earlier this month, Culture Minister Vira Rojpojchanarat said today.

He said the 12 companies made their requests through the Foreign Ministry and Thai private companies. The Culture Ministry will make an appointment to meet with their representatives in early August.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

