Provinces across the country hold alms giving ceremonies to mark Asalha Bucha Day





SURIN, 27th July 2018 (NNT) – Buddhists across the country engaged in ceremonies this morning to mark Asalha Bucha Day.

Surin Buddhists and tourists in the province gathered at the Phraya Surin Pakdee Srinarong Jangwang Monument at 7:09a.m. today to give alms of dried food to monks riding elephants, a tradition unique to Surin. A total of 67 monks received alms while riding 35 elephants on the occasion of Asalha Bucha Day and the beginning of Buddhist Lent. Surin Governor Attaporn Singhawichai chaired the proceedings.

Merit makers also donated cash for the care of the elephants, honoring them as symbols of Thailand.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

