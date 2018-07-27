Long weekend causes Isaan congestion





The northeast has suffered heavy congestion at the start of the four-day vacation.

Jams were reported on the Mitraparp Highway in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday on a 30km-long section between Tambon Thab Kwang of Saraburi’s Kaeng Khoi district and Tambon Pak Chong of Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district and 10km between Tambon Nong Sarai in Pak Chong district and Khlong Phai Prison in Sikhiu district.

Full story: The Nation

By Prasit Tangprasert

The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article