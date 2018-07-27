Mittraphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima
Isan

Long weekend causes Isaan congestion

By TN / July 27, 2018

The northeast has suffered heavy congestion at the start of the four-day vacation.

Jams were reported on the Mitraparp Highway in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday on a 30km-long section between Tambon Thab Kwang of Saraburi’s Kaeng Khoi district and Tambon Pak Chong of Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district and 10km between Tambon Nong Sarai in Pak Chong district and Khlong Phai Prison in Sikhiu district.

Full story: The Nation

By Prasit Tangprasert
The Nation

TN

