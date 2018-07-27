Crackdown on suspected major loan sharks in Udon Thani





In a major crackdown of loan sharks in the northeastern province of Udon Thani, police, military personnel and local administration officials arrested three members of a business family on charges of extending loans with exorbitant interest rates beyond legal limits and operating personal loan business without permission.

The three suspects from the same family were identified as Mr Somboon Jiamwittayasrikul, his wife Mrs Ratchanee and son Mr Pattharaphol.

By Thai PBS

