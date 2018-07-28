Ubon Ratchathani: 23 hurt in temple floor collapse





UBON RATCHATHANI: Twenty-three people were injured after falling as much as six metres when a temporary floor collapsed during a foundation stone laying ceremony at a forest temple on Friday.

The incident occurred at the under-construction ubosot (prayer hall) of Wat Pha Ubonkaew at Ban Don Chad village in Warin Chamrap district, said Pol Lt Col Sanad Promprasit, an investigators at Huay Khayung police station, who was alerted at 11.30am.

