Australian Tham Luang rescuers honoured





Dr. Richard Harris and Dr. Craig Challen were today awarded Australia’s second-highest civilian bravery decoration at a specially-convened ceremony for their leading role in the rescue of the 12 Wild Boars footballers their soccer coach from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai.

Six Australian Federal Police officers and a Royal Australian Navy officer were also honoured, receiving the Bravery Medal and a Medal of the Order of Australia.

By Thai PBS

