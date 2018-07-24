Tham Khao Luang Cave
Australian Tham Luang rescuers honoured

By TN / July 24, 2018

Dr. Richard Harris and Dr. Craig Challen were today awarded Australia’s second-highest civilian bravery decoration at a specially-convened ceremony for their leading role in the rescue of the 12 Wild Boars footballers their soccer coach from Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai.

Six Australian Federal Police officers and a Royal Australian Navy officer were also honoured, receiving the Bravery Medal and a Medal of the Order of Australia.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

