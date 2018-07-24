Summerfield Centre, Dudley Road, Birmingham
Fresh acid attack reported on a UK citizen

By TN / July 24, 2018

Authorities have reported a fresh attack involving corrosive substance in the United Kingdom, the second such incident in a matter of days and another sign that violent crimes are rapidly surging in the country.

Police in West Midlands, in western-central England, appealed for any information related to the acid attack earlier on Tuesday on a woman in Ladywood, Birmingham.

The attack came around 10 a.m local time and the woman was targeted from a passing moped or bicycle, police said.

“Police are investigating an attack in which a corrosive substance was thrown at a woman in Ladywood, Birmingham, just after 10am this morning,” it said in a statement, Presstv reported.

The 47-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, reports said, adding that she had suffered injuries to her face.

Full story: iran-daily.com

IRAN DAILY

