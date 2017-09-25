London Police Detain 15-Year Old in Wake of Recent Acid Attack after 6 Injured

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The UK Metropolitan Police detained a teenager wanted in connection with acid attacks in east London.

A 15-year old boy was detained by the police following acid spraying attacks in east London, the UK Metropolitan Police said.

“Police arrested a 15-year-old male in Stratford on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken to an east London police station where he currently remains,” the press release read, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in the day, media reported that six people were injured after being hit by the acid during a squabble between two groups of people on late Saturday.

Three people were hospitalized, while the other three victims were provided with the necessary medical assistance at the scene. Their injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

