Four US Tourists Injured in Acid Attack in France’s Marseille

A mentally ill woman sprayed four American tourists with hydrochloric acid in the face at the Saint-Charles railway station in Marseille, France.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Four US tourists have been injured in an acid attack at the Saint-Charles railway station in France’s southern city of Marseille, local media reported Sunday.

According to the La Provence newspaper, the perpetrator, a 41-year-old woman, was immediately arrested by the local police and placed under custody. The news outlet reported that the attacker suffered from a mental condition and had a minor criminal record.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International