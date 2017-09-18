USTR might remove Thailand from priority watch list

BANGKOK, 15th September 2017 (NNT) – The United States Trade Representative (USTR) might remove Thailand from the Priority Watch List (PWL) thanks to the country’s tangible progress in protecting intellectual property (IP).

Speaking after a meeting with US Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn said USTR had praised the country’s efforts to combat the violation of intellectual property rights, which had yielded concrete results.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand