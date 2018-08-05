Red Shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan during a UDD speech
Jatuporn released, vows to help find solution

By TN / August 5, 2018

Jatuporn Prompan, a former leader of the red shirts, has been released from jail after serving one year and 15 days for defaming former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.

The former chairman of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD) left Bangkok Remand Prison at 6.40am. He was greeted by a large crowd of supporters including red-shirt co-leaders Nattawut Saikuar, Tida Tawornseth, Korkaew Pikulthong, Worachai Hema and Yoswarit Chuklom.

