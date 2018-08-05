Jatuporn released, vows to help find solution





Jatuporn Prompan, a former leader of the red shirts, has been released from jail after serving one year and 15 days for defaming former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.

The former chairman of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD) left Bangkok Remand Prison at 6.40am. He was greeted by a large crowd of supporters including red-shirt co-leaders Nattawut Saikuar, Tida Tawornseth, Korkaew Pikulthong, Worachai Hema and Yoswarit Chuklom.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

