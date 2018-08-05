Central Pattaya during daylight hours
Pattaya

Korean tourist falls from second floor hotel balcony, injured

By TN / August 5, 2018

A Korean tourist fell from his second floor hotel balcony in Pattaya at 5:00AM yesterday morning, fracturing his ankle in the process.

The tourist, who has not been named, was staying with his Thai girlfriend who he was visiting in Pattaya. A security guard on duty at the hotel which is located on Pattaya Third Road heard cries of agony and pain and responded quickly to the incident, finding the tourist on the sidewalk clutching his injured leg and yelling Korean for help.

