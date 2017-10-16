Malaysian motorist killed as insurgents attack a Thai southern road checkpoint in Narathiwat

Monday, October 16, 2017
Paramilitary rangers in Narathiwat, Southern Thailand
A Malaysian national was killed after an unidentified number of southern separatists attacked a police road checkpoint in Tak Bai district of Narathiwat province on Sunday night.

The gun attack prompted the southern security personnel to impose maximum security measures by setting up mobile checkpoints on key southern highways passing 13 sensitive districts in the three insurgency plagued provinces as more violence is anticipated as this month marks the 13th anniversary of the Tak Bai incident.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

