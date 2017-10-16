Turkey to pursue EU accession process: Deputy PM

Turkey will continue its efforts for EU membership despite all hurdles, the Turkish deputy prime minister said Sunday.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Eyup Sultan Mosque complex in Strasbourg, France, Bekir Bozdag said, “Turkey will strengthen the EU, and gain strength after being granted full EU membership.”

“We have been striving for this membership since 1960,” Bozdag said, stressing that the EU had changed the membership rules against Turkey, adding:

Despite all these hurdles, Turkey has never given up the EU accession process.

