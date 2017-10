The number of victims in massive landslides and flooding in the north and center of Vietnam has risen.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Xinhua news agency has reported that the number of people killed in landslides and floods in Vietnam has reached 60, while 31 have been injured.

The agency added, citing the Vietnamese Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, 37 more people were considered to be missing.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International