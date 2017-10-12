Heavy Rain Leaves 20 Dead, 5 Injured, 12 Missing in Vietnam

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Breached dykes, landslides, house collapses and flooding caused by a tropical depression over the past three days in Vietnam’s northern and central regions have killed 20 local people, injured five people, and left 12 others missing.

They have also damaged thousands of houses and thousands of hectares of crops, and killed thousands of fowls, the country’s Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The dead people included eight in central Nghe A province, five in northern Son La province, four in northern Hoa Binh province, and three in central Thanh Hoa province.

The missing people are from Thanh Hoa, Son La, Hoa Binh, central Quang Tri province and northern Yen Bai province.

