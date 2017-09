Two people, including a baby and a woman, were killed by a landslide in the Vietnamese province of Yen Bai.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least two people were killed and seven more were injured in a landslide that hit northern Vietnam, local media reported Monday.

An 8-month old child and a woman were killed by the Sunday landslide in the Asian country’s Yen Bai province, the VnExpress National news website said.

