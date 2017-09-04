Samsung readying Galaxy S9 for January launch

PanARMENIAN.Net – The Galaxy S8 series was revealed in March, with global sales kicking off a month later. According to a new report, things might be quite different when it comes to the Galaxy S9, as Samsung plan on speeding things up a bit, Android Authority reveals.

The report on The Bell claims that Samsung will take the wraps off its next flagship devices a lot earlier than expected, in January to be more exact. The smartphones will then likely go on sale sometime in February, two months sooner than the current Galaxy S lineup.

