Monday, September 4, 2017
Thailand, Austria tighten legislative ties

Vienna in Austria
BANGKOK, 3rd September 2017 (NNT) – Thailand and Austria eye strengthening ties in many respects as both nations celebrate their 64th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

ACM Narongsak Sangapong, the executive director of the Thailand-Austria Parliamentary Friendship Group, has welcomed Austrian MP and member of the People’s Party Werner Amon during the latter’s official visit to Thailand. The reception took place at the Thai Parliament House.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau Of Thailand

