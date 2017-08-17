Italy Slams Austria for Sending Troops to Border to Fight Illegal Migration

Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Thursday criticized Austria’s decision to deploy troops at their shared border in the Alps, stressing that the move was unjustified, local media reported.

ROME (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, media reported, citing authorities, that Austria was sending 70 soldiers to the border with Italy in the Alps to combat illegal migration. The servicemen are expected to assist police on the Brenner Pass along the Austrian-Italian border amid the increased illegal border crossings by migrants.

According to the La Stampa newspaper, Austrian authorities adopted the controversial measures in spite of the fact that the number of illegal migrants crossing the border had been declining. The media outlet reported that Minniti had requested Italian police representatives in Austria to inform his Austrian colleagues about Rome’s disapproval of Vienna’s unilateral moves, that “are likely to undermine the positive work of cooperation that is being carried out daily and has so far produced excellent results.”

