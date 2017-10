KANCHANABURI – Police chased a murder suspect into the jungle and arrested him, and then they all nearly drowned on the way out when a flash flood swept over their vehicle in Sai Yok district on Wednesday.

Udom Meksamlee, 37, was apprehended in the Wang Yai and Mae Nam Noi national forest reserve on Wednesday afternoon, after being hunted down by a team of police.

PIYARACH CHONGCHAROEN

BANGKOK POST